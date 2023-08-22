Meet Botto, the AI-Artist That Mints Its Own NFTs

[Chuckles.] It's definitely an idea I would love to implement. I didn’t go for it yet because, at first, it needed a lot of backend stuff. But yes, I definitely want Botto to have a seat at the table. But there are dangers. The problem is the moment you put these models out there, people start trying to break it or to hack it. They might try to make it say stupid things or racist stuff. So I’m waiting until I feel it can be done in a way that is not [dangerous]. And I mean, once you turn it on, you can't always turn it off again.