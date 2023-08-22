Binance Needs to Get Off Twitter

Of course this could all be more arthimancy than arithmetic, if you catch my drift. Not exactly straight numerology (“translate the alphabet to numbers and then count the first letter of each Do and subtract the total numerical representation of FUD and you’ll peer into the mind of God and/or Gary Gensler”), but bit of New Age thinking for the Crypto Age, where all problems past, present and future are insurmountable if you just think affirmatively and ignore the negatives.