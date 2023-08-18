Tokenization News Roundup: Consolidation Coming

The Takeaway: While much of the discussion around tokenization is framed around expanding access to alternative assets, the deal, which is set to close in the coming days, may indicate that a wave of consolidations may be coming. It’s possible firms focused on real world assets haven’t been hit as hard by rising inflation or the crypto market pullback, and could see an opportunity as venture capital funding has dried up and startup valuations have decreased. Domingo, who is looking for more dealflow, described this as a way “to accelerate the digitization of finance.”