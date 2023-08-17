Vitalik Buterin Has Thoughts on Social Media Fact Checking

(Elon Musk, the self-described "free speech absolutist," also painted a picture of Twitter as a haven for all legal forms of speech but has fallen widely off the mark. As many people have already said, Musk's leadership at Twitter/X is like a walking advertisement for crypto, if only because he has shown that "good intentions" – if you want to grant him that – are not enough. "Neutrality" doesn't have to be hardwired to happen in the real world, but it helps establish credibility when you know an owner-investor can't just change the code on you.)