PayPal’s Real Stablecoin Strategy: It Wants to Earn Interest on Your Deposits

A PayPal balance is the money a customer leaves on the platform — or now with PYUSD, money they leave with PayPal in exchange for PYUSD. Users, for the record, should absolutely not do this at scale, partly because your money is at risk of seizure (and can be seized in stablecoin form). More importantly, you shouldn’t leave a PayPal balance because PayPal doesn't pay any interest. That's why your money became PayPal’s revenue opportunity as soon as underlying interest rates started going up.