Bitcoin Miners Buy Up Rigs as Prices Near All-Time Lows

The newest generation of mining rigs, which use 25 joules of energy or less per terahash (TH) of computing power, including the Bitmain’s S19 XP and WhatsMiner M50S series, have seen prices drop by 66% to $20 per terahash from $60 per TH since July 2022, according to Luxor Mining’s Hashrate Index data. Mining rig prices are often quoted in dollars per terahash of mining power.