Ripple's XRP Ruling Does Nothing for Regulatory Clarity

But Thursday’s news has done basically nothing to make clear where crypto will stand in the eyes of U.S. law. We know where the SEC stands – everything is a security except Bitcoin and maybe Ethereum – but the SEC isn’t the end all be all. Now we’re in this weird world where we have a crypto asset that is an unregistered security sometimes. Sure, there’s a difference between retail and institutional buyers here since retail did not (and is not) buying XRP directly from Ripple so there cannot be an investment contract between retail investors and Ripple.