Nexo in Court With a Co-Founder Over $12M in Missing Assets

According to the court judgment by the London’s High Court on June 27, Nexo and its co-founder Georgi Shulev are disputing the whereabouts of a Ledger hardware wallet containing some of the company’s crypto holdings. Shulev, who is a son of Bulgaria’s former deputy prime minister Lydia Shuleva, founded the company in 2019 together with Antoni Trenchev, who used to be a member of Bulgaria’s parliament, and other co-founders, Kosta Kantchev and Kalin Metodiev. Shulev left the company, which provides crypto trading, lending and custody services, in 2019. The legal dispute has been ongoing since 2022.