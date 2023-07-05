Why Lisbon Is Immunefi's Crypto Hub

The downside is that Singapore is very transactional. They've decided they're interested in crypto as financial rails infrastructure. But they also decided that they don't like crypto’s funny business and they don't really like the level of experimentation. They've got these laws – the MAS’s (Monetary Authority of Singapore) Payment Services Act – that are just sitting in the background waiting. Like: When we get tired of this, if we don't see the value here that we're looking for, we’re going to slam it down. People see that, so it’s hard to get banking services, because the bank is like – Is crypto in or is it out? – we don’t know so we don’t want to invest too much in it.