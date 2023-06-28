Crypto Ponzi Schemes Cost Victims $7.8B in 2022: TRM Labs

While crypto prices have been depressed over the past couple of years, the earnings of scammers and hackers have not, the Elicit Crypto Ecosystem Report showed. Crypto Ponzi schemes extracted at least $7.8 billion from victims in 2022. Overall, over $9 billion in crypto has been sent to addresses associated with various frauds and scams in 2022, including Ponzi schemes. Such frauds most often use USDT based on the Tron blockchain.