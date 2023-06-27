Wyoming: Regulatory Clarity and Crypto-Friendly Banks Fuel Blockchain Revolution

Surprise! Wyoming is the top-ranked U.S. hub. Many of CoinDesk’s Crypto Hubs 2023 criteria were measured on a national basis, so all of the U.S. hubs were hampered by a middling crypto regulatory score, a measure in the drivers category and the most heavily weighted criteria – 35% – of the total. This negative was partially offset by the highest crypto adoption score (another drivers criteria) in our sample, however. Given that the regulatory and adoption scores were based on countries, Wyoming broke from the U.S. pack with its high quality of life (at 15%, the second-heaviest weighted criteria, and part of the enablers category) and other individual measures. The least populous U.S. state benefited from its eye-popping per-capita figures for crypto, blockchain and Web3 jobs, companies and events, which comprise the opportunities category.