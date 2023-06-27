New York City: A Crypto Sandbox in a Big Business Playground

At 12th place globally, New York City came in fifth among the U.S. hubs in CoinDesk’s Crypto Hubs 2023. Many of the Crypto Hubs’ criteria were measured on a national basis, so all the U.S. hubs were hampered by a middling crypto regulatory score – part of the drivers category and the single-most heavily weighted factor overall at 35%. There were seven U.S. hubs in the initial 25-hub sample. All of them scored well in the enabler category for digital infrastructure (12%) and ease of doing business (10%) and opportunity measures including per-capita crypto jobs, companies and events (6% each). But New York’s high cost of living and congested traffic dragged it down, giving it a low quality-of-life score, which at 15% of the weighting was the second-most important criteria in our rubric.