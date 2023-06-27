Los Angeles: Where Hollywood Magic and Creativity Meet Web3

Los Angeles’ 11th place globally put it fourth among U.S. hubs, behind Wyoming, Silicon Valley and Austin, Texas. Many of the Crypto Hubs’ criteria were measured on a national basis, so the U.S. hubs collectively were hampered by a middling crypto regulatory score, which is the main factor in the drivers category and counts for 35% of the total weight. LA also had a lower-than-average quality-of-life score, due to its high cost of living and bad pollution and traffic congestion. Among the U.S. hubs, only the territory of Puerto Rico, which didn’t make it into our final ranking, fared worse for quality of life. To its advantage, LA had a strong opportunities score that measures per-capita crypto jobs, companies and events.