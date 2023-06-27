London: The World’s Capital for Foreign Exchange Adds Cryptocurrencies to Its Ledger

Since London was tied in the top tier with eight other hubs for regulatory structure – a driver and the most heavily weighted criteria overall at 35% – its top-three result is due to its relatively high crypto adoption score (which was weighted 10%). Chainalysis ranked the U.K. 17th in the world. Only the U.S., at fifth, was ranked higher. Another plus: top-10 score for ease of doing business (10%), in the enabler category. Remarkably, since the opportunities criteria is measured per capita, London scored high for crypto jobs, companies and events despite having one of the larger populations of all our hubs.