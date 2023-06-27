Ljubljana: It’s a Beautiful Life in This Crypto Payments Hotbed

Ljubljana is a study in contrasts when it comes to factors that measure grassroots crypto enthusiasm and activity. Its opportunities score, based on the rate of per-capita crypto jobs, companies and events, is outstanding, but its crypto adoption score, in the drivers category, was second-lowest of the entire 25-hub sample. The poor performance could be explained by the fact that crypto adoption is measured on a national scale, reflecting all of Slovenia, and not just Ljubljana itself. On its own, Ljubljana had a top-10 quality-of-life score, which enabled it to break into our top 15.