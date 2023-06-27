Berlin: The Center for Decentralized Finance – and Techno Music

Berlin resident and crypto veteran Julian Grigo said he chose to move to the city because “it's such a livable, vibrant city, the most international, the most culturally interesting.” For techno music and partying, Berlin is still the place to go, Grigo said. “This kind of flavor Berlin has is different to many other cities in Europe.” Hansen added that Berlin’s cost of living is still favorable compared to other cities in the region, which are suffering from rising food and energy prices.