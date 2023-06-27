Austin: Where Remote-Work Crypto Developers Actually Choose to Live

Ranked No. 9 overall, Ausin was the 3rd U.S. hub on our list, coming behind Wyoming and Silicon Valley, California. Many of the Crypto Hubs’ criteria were measured on a national basis, so all of the U.S. hubs were hampered by a middling crypto regulatory score, which counted for 35% of the total ranking calculation. This negative was partially offset by the highest crypto adoption score in our sample, weighing 10% of the total. Among the U.S. hubs, Austin had the highest quality-of-life and ease-of-doing-business scores, but trailed Wyoming and Silicon Valley in opportunities, with lower per-capita crypto jobs, companies and events.