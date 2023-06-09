Defiant by Default: Why Regulators Must Understand, Not Police, DeFi

While the sector is still relatively immature, DeFi could be said to be one of the few use cases in crypto that has found product-market fit. Moreover, in a year that saw several centralized crypto lending companies file for bankruptcy protection – many of which once had multi-billion-dollar valuations and counted tens of thousands of users – no major DeFi application failed during the months that saw crypto’s total market capitalization decrease from over $2 trillion to under $1 trillion.