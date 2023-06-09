Binance and Coinbase: Experts Weigh What’s Coming Next

Selig: The future of crypto within the U.S. is likely to be determined by Congress rather than the courts. If the SEC wins in its lawsuits against Coinbase, Binance, Ripple and others (even all the way up to the Supreme Court), we are nevertheless likely to see legislation that establishes a sensible regulatory market structure for crypto assets work its way through Congress. Coinbase, Binance and other crypto ecosystem participants will eventually have a path to compliance. Every major foreign jurisdiction is moving in this direction and it is very unlikely that the U.S. will remain the sole holdout.