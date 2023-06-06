Atomic Wallet Was Breached by North Korean Hackers: Elliptic

The stolen crypto has been funneled to a mixer called Sindbad.io, Elliptic wrote. This mixer, which Elliptic believes is a successor of the previously sanctioned mixer Blender.io, has been often used to launder money from other hacks attributed to Lazarus, and the usage pattern is the same, Elliptic said. The firm also found connections between the wallets containing the loot from Atomic and some of the Lazarus hacks, the blog post reads.