Introducing CoinDesk’s First-Ever ‘Consensus @ Consensus’ Report

Despite a relatively upbeat mood among the 15,000 attendees from 97 countries who attended Consensus 2023, the specter of Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed FTX exchange loomed large over the event. Bankman-Fried explicitly said he was in the business to make a fast fortune (albeit because he supposedly wanted to donate his winnings to good causes). Thanks in no small part to his deceptions, along with similarly reckless behavior by less prominent figures during the febrile period from 2021-2022, life savings have been lost, politicians are out for blood, and the U.S. securities and banking regulators have gone from lukewarm to hostile in their stance toward the industry.