Ledger's PR Struggle Reveals Uncomfortable Trade-Offs for Crypto Storage

Guillemet also said that ultimately, even with the open sourced code, users have to trust the wallet manufacturer – Ledger or else – with the safety of their crypto. Otherwise, users would have to build their devices from scratch, including all the physical parts, the code and the compilers turning that code into working apps, Guillemet said, and that’s obviously not an option for the “millions of users” Ledger wants to onboard in the coming years.