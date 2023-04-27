Veteran Crypto Reporter Brady Dale Discusses New FTX Book

Last year, I used to say that the only two blockchains we really knew mattered were Bitcoin and Ethereum. Now, though, I put Dogecoin on that list, too. To me, Dogecoin is the chain that said: A story, a character, a concept can have a value, and if a community buys into that character and collaborates in a distributed way to make the idea bigger, the value of the concept will grow and so its coin will grow. Dogecoin really brought that home. It's not just about DOGE, it's about that whole notion of collaborating around a concept, and that's why my bet is Dogecoin will be the comeback kid of blockchains again and again, for some time to come.