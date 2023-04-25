Alejandro Navia: Building the Future of Tokenized Media

It's very simple. To the outsider it looks like there's a lot going on, but when you actually start looking into it it really just comes down to a single purpose that I have in my life – to be of service. I'm very much aligned in terms of mental health and really bringing it to nft now. It’s about empowering the creators of [Web3] culture and bringing the technology from niche to mainstream. And we’re exploring the ways to do that in an effective way that tells the stories of others and empowering those who are the visionaries of the [NFT] space.