In the Ukraine War, Stellar Aid Assist Is Using Crypto to Give Mass Aid

With digital cash transfers, humanitarian organizations have to act quickly to figure out delivery systems that work wherever the crisis is located. They need to take cash from millions of well-meaning donors in multiple currencies, exchange the value into a currency that the recipients can use and also be transparent so they can report to donors how the funds were spent. On top of all of this, the aid organizations need to provide this cash efficiently and cost-effectively, because the most basic tenet of humanitarian aid is that the recipient does not pay for the assistance received.