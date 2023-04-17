Jack Mallers' Strike Service, Send Globally, Tackles Bitcoin-Fiat Remittances

“You send money that you see as dollars from the United States, and it’s received on the other side. They receive it in their local currency, either in a bank or in a mobile account,” explains Manuela Rios, Strike’s vice president of product. Rios, who joined Strike from Robinhood Markets in December 2021, knows the challenge of remittances intimately. Her grandmother lives in Colombia, and Rios describes having to jump through expensive or complex hoops every year to send her abuela a simple gift of birthday cash.