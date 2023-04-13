UN Cybercrime Treaty Could Lead to Sweeping Surveillance of Crypto Worldwide

Those organizations would be required to implement intrusive mass surveillance systems and turn over their users’ sensitive financial information to the government automatically. They would need to collect identity information for all users engaging in transactions, maintain that sensitive data so that it can be handed over to the government, monitor for “suspicious” activities and automatically report certain transactions to the government. In addition, when any person is suspected of “possible involvement” in a cybercrime, these organizations would have to give the government not only the financial records of the suspect, but also the financial records of the suspect’s “associates” and family members – a shocking overreach.