Marta Belcher: Reframing Privacy for the Digital Age

In the financial arena I think we have a really interesting moment where we have people who are very motivated, because of the ethos of crypto, to protect financial transactions. And I think it's really important because over the last few years the Supreme Court has actually been chipping away at the third-party doctrine and sort of recognizing that the things that you could learn about someone from their third-party transactions are very different now than 30 years ago. Because we live our entire life through third parties [such as Google and Facebook and our phones].