Magdalena Kala: How I Invest in Web3

In crypto, most people build in public because it's all publicly available. So whether it's Twitter, Farcaster [a Web3 social media platform] or group chats, people are constantly sending each other messages like, "Hey, try this out." My telegram is filled with DMs from friends who are, like, "Hey, have you heard of this?" Or "Hey, you should check out this product." So a lot of it is that people know what I like to invest in. People are pinging me saying, “Hey, have you seen this?" And I constantly play with new products and projects.