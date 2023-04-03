Cassandra Rosenthal: Web3 and AI Is the Next Chapter in Storytelling

For me, Web3 also touches on the ethos of community. How do you have ownership of your own identity? What does that mean? You know, we've been living in a world where in the typical kind of Web2 scenario, you're a product, and they decide how they're going to and what they're going to advertise. A lot of times when we talk about the web, where Web1 one is about broadcasting, Web2 is about subscription and services and then Web3 is about ownership. And so for me the whole thing about being able to have a voice. It's being able to as a community make decisions together, and more ideally it is about how do we work together and inspire each other in a positive way. And I feel like Web3 has a lot of opportunities for that.