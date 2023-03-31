‘Rug Radio’ Founder Farokh Talks Fame, Fortune and Decentralization

We decided to do a token after months and months and months of studying the space every single day, 16 hours a day. I've been doing media for over 10 years personally, so I understand how to build a community and social media in general. I understand mimetics, which is some of the most important parts of everything we're building. What I had to understand better was blockchain technology [and] DAO tokenization. But I’ve surrounded myself with good people, and of course we did everything with the help of the Syndicate DAO. [Will] Papper, the co-founder over there, is on top of everything tokenization. That's why I'm very confident about how our DAO and our infrastructure has been built – because it’s been built by competent people.