The ‘Skull of Satoshi’ Proves Bitcoin Mining Discourse Isn’t Dead

The story here is that Von Wong went from “there’s only one way to fix Bitcoin’s environmental problem” to “actually, there are many ways to fix Bitcoin’s environmental problem” in the space of a few days. It’s not a story because Von Wong is someone big, important or special. It’s a story because as more and more people get interested in Bitcoin the environmental question will certainly come up again and again. And bitcoiners will, and must, be ready to engage constructively.