Bitcoin From Defunct BTC-e on the Move Again: Report

The wallet received 3,299 BTC from the known wallet of BTC-e in November 2022, in the first transaction the BTC-e wallet sent since 2017. Back then the wallet sent 10,000 bitcoin ($165 million) to two unidentified recipients. On March 14 one of the receiving wallets started moving funds again, eventually sending small parts to exchanges and over-the counter (OTC) trading desks, presumably to cash out the bitcoin.