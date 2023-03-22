Straith Schreder: The Future of Content Is Collaborative

In truth, there's no way to be yourself online because every online space is so mediated. That doesn't need to be a bad thing, though, because you can express yourself in new ways and try on different identities. You have more avenues now to figure out who you are. And I think that's a really powerful thing. So we could debate the performative aspect of being online and sort of see it through this moral or amoral lens like it's bad to perform online. Or we could see it as something that is liberating and powerful in terms of crafting your identity and figuring out who you are. So there's that piece of it, too.