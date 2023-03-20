Eva Beylin: NFTs Are Empowering to Artists

I think that question is very nuanced, because to simply enforce them with the NFT has a lot of limitations that they're not fully enforced. I think that dapps should do their best to enforce them for social reasons. You know, ultimately, when we think about the value of the NFT market it's about the artists' creations, and if artists aren't funded they're not going to create things. When it comes to programmatically enforcing, this is where I think we need more innovation because there are limitations with wrapping those NFT contracts, whether or not you can actually enforce a payment at the time of sale or transfer. So that's kind of what I'm saying is a very primitive view of royalties and we need to be thinking what is that next mechanism that can not make royalties possible.