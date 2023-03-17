Baron Davis: Bringing Athletes to Web3

Oh, man, I will give you all the sauce. So there's two use cases for tokens, I believe. For us, from the SLiC side of things, the social tokens allow you to socially interact with talent and content and experiences, things like that. You can earn perks, you know what I mean? You can earn and win auditions, tryouts and things of that nature. Because you're a participant, you may not have the resources, right? You may not have the financial resources but you have the talent, and there's a way to get to know people socially through social media and enjoy their work. So I believe social tokens allows you into the community.