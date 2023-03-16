Taking Photos and Minting NFTs at the Ends of the Earth, With FOTO’s John Knopf

I'll give you an example: My first trip to Hawaii early in my career, like 12 years ago. I paid for the trip myself. It cost me around $15,000 – a lot of money for me back then. I was basically camping on the beach to eat and survive, but I stayed there for months and it cost me a fortune to be able to do that. So there’s the cameras, the equipment and paying for an experience worth documenting. And I take my time into account. But mostly what I look at when I price my work is not necessarily what goes into it but the expertise of being a craftsman. The costs are all mixed into one price point but I always think whether I would regret the sale 10 years down the line.