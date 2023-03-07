A Closer Look at FTX’s Most Recent Bankruptcy Documents

Bitcoin
$27,070.07+2.73%
Ethereum
$1,653.31+3.41%
Binance Coin
$214.88+1.38%
XRP
$0.51006081+2.21%
Cardano
$0.24911368+2.32%
Dogecoin
$0.06158363+1.25%
Solana
$19.94+3.65%
Tron
$0.08778289+3.87%
Toncoin
$2.21+2.99%
Polkadot
$4.08+1.90%
Polygon
$0.52311802+2.96%
Litecoin
$65.19+2.50%
Bitcoin Cash
$236.23+1.97%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,249.48+2.58%
Chainlink
$7.76+1.43%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000729+0.78%
TrueUSD
$0.99989139+0.23%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.67-0.21%
Uniswap
$4.42+3.87%
Avalanche
$9.35+4.07%
Stellar
$0.11355426+0.89%
Monero
$145.27-1.12%
OKB
$43.14+0.52%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.07%
Ethereum Classic
$15.79+2.52%
Cosmos
$7.06+1.56%
Hedera
$0.05014887+0.75%
Filecoin
$3.33+2.93%
Lido DAO
$1.59+7.35%
Maker
$1,519.40+1.49%
Internet Computer
$3.07+4.35%
Cronos
$0.05049033+1.07%
Quant
$89.86+0.88%
Aptos
$5.44+1.58%
VeChain
$0.01697043+3.40%
Arbitrum
$0.88522264+7.88%
Optimism
$1.32+3.62%
NEAR Protocol
$1.10+2.48%
Kaspa
$0.04747356+1.79%
Aave
$65.59+7.85%
The Graph
$0.08659116+1.02%
Algorand
$0.09739010+1.55%
USDD
$1.00+0.45%
XDC Network
$0.04911249-1.16%
Stacks
$0.47939819+2.38%
Immutable X
$0.57579639+2.20%
Synthetix
$2.07+1.55%
MultiverseX
$24.82+3.80%
Theta
$0.64387203+1.16%
EOS
$0.57100011+1.74%
Radix
$0.06173250-2.19%
The Sandbox
$0.30614632+1.54%
Tezos
$0.66800000+2.00%
Bitcoin SV
$31.83+0.19%
Injective Protocol
$7.27+1.76%
Axie Infinity
$4.52+1.92%
THORChain
$1.93+11.50%
Render Token
$1.52+1.61%
Decentraland
$0.29972522+2.25%
Fantom
$0.18892043+1.36%
NEO
$7.37+2.03%
GateToken
$3.72-3.82%
Kava.io
$0.62811423+2.15%
Paxos Dollar
$1.01+1.29%
eCash
$0.00002509+1.19%
Flow
$0.45035585+0.85%
PAX Gold
$1,874.84-0.33%
Curve DAO Token
$0.51367483-0.40%
KuCoin Token
$4.63+3.24%
Rocket Pool
$22.32+1.56%
ApeCoin
$1.19+7.13%
Frax Share
$5.89+1.53%
IOTA
$0.15250223+1.65%
Chiliz
$0.05910098+2.17%
Huobi Token
$2.44-0.09%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039+1.97%
Luna Classic
$0.00006317-3.44%
Mina
$0.37517686+0.94%
Klaytn
$0.11397316+1.63%
Gala
$0.01355933+1.18%
Sui
$0.44746382+1.97%
Casper
$0.03117853-0.15%
GMX
$38.10+5.29%
dYdX
$1.94+2.45%
Compound
$47.46+14.83%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.77495071+1.77%
Nexo
$0.55877318+1.70%
Dash
$26.97+1.73%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.21%
Zilliqa
$0.01729064+2.39%
Woo Network
$0.16695987+0.70%
Wemix
$0.91304937-2.95%
1inch Network
$0.26996659+1.48%
Arweave
$4.23+2.13%
Flare
$0.01096876+1.46%
Gnosis
$102.14+3.76%
PancakeSwap
$1.17+1.61%
Conflux
$0.12554199+2.24%
Astar
$0.04973515+6.80%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17415833+2.46%
Convex Finance
$3.05+0.11%
tomiNet
$3.26+0.25%
Worldcoin
$1.81+0.93%
SafePal
$0.56343456+0.21%
Illuvium
$40.14+3.55%
Qtum
$2.24+2.87%
NEM
$0.02610914+3.55%
Celo
$0.45006135+0.64%
Fetch.ai
$0.21762109+2.88%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.96+1.66%
SingularityNET
$0.18109958+2.22%
Enjin
$0.22200228+0.25%
Mask Network
$2.69+3.50%
Loopring
$0.17462541+0.76%
SEI
$0.11936789+1.92%
Decred
$13.69+3.29%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.84688158-1.76%
Oasis Network
$0.04146291+0.59%
Zcash
$26.50+1.31%
Helium
$1.44+0.76%
Aragon
$5.08+1.67%
Ankr
$0.01954526+2.16%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.57+1.74%
Osmosis
$0.31383704+2.50%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.49702208-12.72%
Beldex
$0.03327923+1.51%
Holo
$0.00104075+0.53%
Akash Network
$0.83911967+6.31%
Stepn
$0.15370095+1.79%
Ravencoin
$0.01520748+3.17%
Moonbeam
$0.24005773-4.36%
Golem
$0.17793808+2.33%
Biconomy
$0.26579301+29.98%
Yearn Finance
$5,229.63+1.13%
JasmyCoin
$0.00355638+0.83%
SXP
$0.29426177+2.50%
ICON
$0.17494600+2.22%
Kusama
$18.84-1.42%
BLUR
$0.17239849+1.43%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+0.74%
Livepeer
$5.62+2.45%
Audius
$0.14688639+1.01%
FLOKI
$0.00001605+2.26%
Merit Circle
$0.34180077-8.73%
Siacoin
$0.00306115+3.60%
Band Protocol
$1.15+7.85%
Waves
$1.54+0.92%
Balancer
$3.36+4.23%
IoTeX
$0.01525508+3.46%
EthereumPoW
$1.33-0.07%
Axelar
$0.34065903+0.87%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32026101+1.51%
Wax
$0.04129491+0.52%
Kyber Network
$0.72566060+0.31%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16038330-1.38%
TerraUSD
$0.01289036-3.09%
MAGIC
$0.52831346+4.56%
Harmony
$0.00968855+1.82%
Kadena
$0.47233916+0.56%
Sushiswap
$0.59072811+1.53%
Lisk
$0.76931825+6.11%
Horizen
$7.80+1.86%
API3
$1.15-0.86%
UMA Protocol
$1.43+3.79%
Polymath Network
$0.11710000-0.26%
DigiByte
$0.00632394+1.36%
Skale
$0.02202331+1.54%
Gains Network
$3.30+3.81%
Status
$0.02395145+5.03%
Stargate Finance
$0.46121267+2.32%
Cartesi
$0.12731566+1.32%
Amp
$0.00163744-0.09%
Nervos Network
$0.00272474+1.03%
OriginTrail
$0.23661298+3.59%
Coin98
$0.14937653+0.90%
PlayDapp
$0.15091393+2.39%
Liquity
$0.91049317-1.96%
Nano
$0.63532322+2.66%
Joe
$0.24758761+3.28%
Steem
$0.17840678+5.55%
Stormx
$0.00718288+0.96%
Numeraire
$12.54+0.02%
Radiant Capital
$0.23802545+4.33%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01513347+0.37%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+3.43%
iExec RLC
$0.99987594+3.67%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.02+0.66%
Sweat Economy
$0.00900575-0.87%
Celer Network
$0.01239524+1.31%
OMG Network
$0.48891134-3.03%
Powerledger
$0.15915037+5.14%
Marlin
$0.00843665+1.53%
Core
$0.41700819-0.64%
Radworks
$1.35+2.71%
Bluzelle
$0.15438670-2.77%
Civic
$0.07835242+3.68%
Stella
$0.07637971+1.64%
Celsius
$0.14740540+0.82%
Galxe
$1.34+0.47%
Bitgert
$0.00000016+2.70%
Syscoin
$0.08550409+1.49%
Spell Token
$0.00049183-0.24%
MetisDAO
$13.97+2.89%
Verge
$0.00365829+7.49%
WINkLink
$0.00006214+1.79%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00143298+1.49%
Synapse
$0.31222921+3.54%
Bancor
$0.40427612+2.32%
Dent
$0.00060646+4.10%
Storj
$0.40162813+2.60%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01602436+0.80%
Hashflow
$0.32735893+5.12%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.72320045+0.58%
SPACE ID
$0.19618430+1.15%
NKN
$0.08606384+2.40%
Chromia
$0.09557503-0.07%
Gitcoin
$0.90705989+3.60%
Sun Token
$0.00561800+3.38%
Covalent
$0.08862841+4.27%
COTI
$0.04112147+0.72%
Secret
$0.24452549+0.40%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$6.93-1.93%
Bifrost
$0.03618312+0.89%
Request
$0.06464130+2.92%
MOBOX
$0.23119611+0.60%
Ren
$0.04845714+3.90%
Adventure Gold
$0.62488955-20.41%
Keep Network
$0.08609936+0.78%
Aergo
$0.10276611+2.18%
Origin Protocol
$0.09093992+2.80%
WazirX
$0.09782019+4.54%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.60564977+0.68%
Maple
$5.50+4.15%
ARPA
$0.04320608+1.61%
Badger DAO
$2.11+1.86%
Verasity
$0.00403288+6.48%
Aavegotchi
$0.79581455+3.25%
XYO Network
$0.00290535+1.62%
Yield Guild Games
$0.21546414+6.81%
Acala Token
$0.04960492+0.81%
Raydium
$0.16998960+1.73%
Gods Unchained
$0.15690482+2.25%
Saitama
$0.00085566+17.09%
TrueFi
$0.03556257+6.80%
Boba Network
$0.10926840-1.01%
Index Chain
$0.04938443-0.41%
SuperRare
$0.06072923+1.72%
Orchid
$0.06319569+0.87%
Alien Worlds
$0.01009136+1.96%
Voyager Token
$0.12073512+3.08%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01004530+0.26%
Moonriver
$4.11-1.19%
GAS
$2.40+2.58%
Rally
$0.00629569-2.25%
Litentry
$0.67559909+3.37%
RACA
$0.00009173-0.25%
CEEK VR
$0.03697221+0.92%
Reef
$0.00132694+3.52%
MOON
$0.27983788+2.68%
Ethernity
$1.53+1.19%
LCX
$0.03781031-0.76%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12774024+0.46%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04665042-0.91%
Polkastarter
$0.28376795+2.41%
DIA
$0.25312720-0.84%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.92+1.58%
LooksRare
$0.04824248+2.11%
Alchemix
$12.91-0.98%
CLV
$0.03337100+2.03%
Travala.com
$0.47185294+3.24%
Enzyme
$16.64+3.76%
Keep3rV1
$46.92+3.61%
Virtua
$0.02055405-0.59%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.19123033+4.84%
BarnBridge
$2.33+1.37%
BENQI
$0.00524978+1.55%
Star Atlas
$0.00147103-1.85%
Alpaca Finance
$0.13395786+0.59%
MXC
$0.00818306-2.02%
Onyxcoin
$0.00076616+1.60%
Velas
$0.00777937+0.75%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+5.60%
0x
$0.19645339+5.68%
Aurora
$0.05117088+0.44%
district0x
$0.02291128-0.82%
StaFi
$0.29299206-4.91%
Harvest Finance
$23.04-0.39%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.78+0.39%
Serum
$0.03345117+1.14%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00284835+0.65%
Decentral Games
$0.01554520-7.69%
Rarible
$0.89409758-0.62%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000041+1.54%
Tamadoge
$0.00886279+9.80%
Bonk
$0.00000020+2.52%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00863158-0.44%
Quantstamp
$0.01006518-0.82%
Tokemak
$0.35742330+2.08%
Augur
$0.58103630-2.65%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01309495-2.09%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04357786+2.36%
FTX Token
$1.14+0.07%
Braintrust
$0.31813701+3.28%
Pepe
$0.00000073-1.74%
BitDAO
$0.38431252-1.84%
Threshold
$0.01827887+2.78%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08493858+2.40%
Human
$0.05029389+3.31%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+3.17%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01-1.44%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.30%
PayPal USD
$1.01+0.89%
Highstreet
$1.25+0.07%
Tether
$0.99988380+0.10%
USDC
$1.00+0.08%
Dai
$1.00+0.08%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
News Analysis

A Closer Look at FTX’s Most Recent Bankruptcy Documents

The exchange owes customers $1.6 billion in bitcoin, and only has $6 million of it on hand.

George Kaloudis
By George Kaloudis
AccessTimeIconMar 7, 2023 at 7:25 p.m. UTC
Updated Sep 28, 2023 at 2:23 p.m. UTC
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

The longer John J. Ray III leads FTX through bankruptcy, the more fantastic the story of FTX’s collapse becomes.

On March 2, FTX published a press release detailing a presentation filed for the exchange’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, citing a “massive shortfall” in assets.

How massive? CoinDesk reported on the shortfall last week (worth $2.2 billion and counting), but some additional context is useful in highlighting just how massive and shocking the shortfall became.

The deficit at FTX and its MAPS problem

The filing broke up assets into two categories: Category A and Category B. Category A assets are tokens with a market capitalization of at least $15 million and an average daily trading volume of at least $1 million. Category B assets are tokens that don’t meet that criteria or are largely held or controlled by the estate (i.e. FTX).

Category A assets include cryptocurrencies and assets like bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH) and cash.

A cursory look at just those two assets for FTX (which does not include FTX US) reveals something really beyond comprehension. The identified deficit between customer payables, which are customer balances, and total assets, which are assets the bankruptcy team has located plus the amount of customer balances owed to FTX, was $1.6 billion in bitcoin and $870 million in ether. Add on the shortfall in cash and stablecoins of $6.4 billion and you’re left with an utterly outstanding deficit.

And that deficit isn’t bad simply because of its absolute amount, but also because of the relative amount it represents in the context of all holdings, especially when looking at bitcoin. See, FTX owes customers $1.6 billion in bitcoin, and it has only $6 million of it on hand.

Six million dollars is not a typo. Million.

That’s a more than 250 times difference.

What exactly was FTX selling its customers when customers bought bitcoin on its platform?

FTX Petition Time Balances (CoinDesk)
FTX Petition Time Balances (CoinDesk)

If you look at Category B assets, it gets even stranger. Here, FTX boasts a surplus between what it owes customers and what it has on hand.

Most of that surplus is made up of a $1 billion MAPS holding. That sounds great until you realize that MAPS’s current market capitalization of circulating tokens is between $2 and $3 million, according to CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. So FTX is missing about $1 billion of the $1 billion it claims to have. It’s missing because most of that $1 billion is attributed to the project’s fully diluted value, which represents the value of a project if all the tokens outstanding enter circulation, a figure that sits at about $450 million.

The implication here is that FTX holds almost the entirety of that token’s value and presumably it will sell its MAPS to make up the documented shortfall across other assets. Of course, who knows what the value of the tokens will be when it starts to sell almost all of them?

FTX US is better, but still …

Looking at FTX US is equally mind numbing.

There is far less of a shortfall at FTX US, and some of it might even be excusable, like a $2 million gap on $66 million of owed bitcoin. Maybe the $31 million shortfall on $38 million of owed ETH is bad, but whatever.

The strangest part of the FTX US schedule has to do with Solana (SOL). The bankruptcy team has located exactly zero of the $19 million the company owes customers.

FTX US Petition Time Balances (CoinDesk)
FTX US Petition Time Balances (CoinDesk)

(Note: the “-” in the above graphic is the accounting notation for actually zero, not something that is less than a million since the schedule is presented in millions rather than in actuals.)

How does FTX US have no Solana for customers? Zero. That feels incredibly, uhm, irresponsible.

The last bit worth sharing from the filing is a pretty jarring disclosure that I will simply present without comment. As it shared this information, the company said that it isn’t possible to predict customer recoveries because (among other reasons):

SingleQuoteLightGreenSingleQuoteLightGreen
The presentation does not attempt to adjust for commingling of assets or insider access to assets, which may be the subject of future, material adjustments.
SingleQuoteLightGreenSingleQuoteLightGreen

What a mess.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

George Kaloudis
George Kaloudis

George Kaloudis was a research analyst and columnist for CoinDesk.

Follow @gckaloudis on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.