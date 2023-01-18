Top 10 Challenges for Web2 Developers Entering Web3

Finally, many have found it challenging to explain to coworkers and colleagues that they have left their Web2 job to go work in Web3. Web3 hasn’t quite reached mainstream adoption, and those who aren’t familiar may be surprised to hear you're leaving a traditional development role for one in Web3. The best way to overcome this hurdle is through education. To help those who are skeptical about crypto and Web3, it’s important to be able to explain the benefits of this new technology as well as potential risks. Through your journey into Web3 you can use the knowledge you’ve accumulated to help better educate those around you, and hopefully inspire the next round of developers to make the switch into Web3.