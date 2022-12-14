A Snapshot of the 2023 Crypto Regulatory Landscape

Regulators and lawmakers are now picking up the pieces and investigating why the companies collapsed. The U.S. House Financial Services Committee is holding a hearing on FTX this week, and investigations will likely carry into the new year. After FTX went bust, FINRA started collecting information about crypto marketing practices – which could result in new policy. CoinDesk’s Nik De said that “lawmakers are paying attention,” and that this is the kind of case that investigators are interested in prosecuting. This could continue the drive of “regulation through litigation” that has dominated crypto for years.