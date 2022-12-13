How to Become a Web3 Developer

Web3 also emphasizes decentralization, with the goal of creating an internet that is not owned or controlled by any one individual or entity. This means that data can be accessed and shared more easily, allowing for greater collaboration and transparency. Additionally, Web3 technology allows developers to create applications and tools that can be used to build a more secure and trustless digital infrastructure. With Web3, users have much greater control over their own data, giving them more control over the way it is used.