The 4 Most Influential Moments in Consensus History

While CoinDesk wasn’t involved with coordinating this stunt, it did take place outside of our event and is a reflection of the industry as a whole at that time. The 2018 gathering took place just a few months after the peak of the 2017 bull market, which made crypto’s earliest investors very rich and attracted many new entrants into the ecosystem who hoped to experience those same gains. It was a time of flashiness, hype and desperation to stave off the inevitable bear market that ended up taking place from 2018 until 2020.