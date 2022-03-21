Don’t Call It a Comeback: The Unlikely Rise of Home Bitcoin Mining

So how can home miners like Lili make any money from crypto mining? Enter the mining pools. It’s true that she only has a 1 in 100,000 chance of winning a block per day. But that’s not nothing. And when you add this itty-bitty amount of horsepower to a mining pool, such as Slush Pool or Luxor, the group’s total odds increase. All of these add up. “No matter how sh**ty it is, it’s still increasing the pool’s chance of winning the block,” said Harper. So when all of the home miners join forces, that combined power is enough to compete with the industrial players. The pools win rewards. The Slush Pool (made up of both home miners and larger players), for example, now accounts for about 5% of all the Bitcoin network’s power, and it wins roughly 5% of the blocks.