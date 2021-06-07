CoinShares, a London-based cryptocurrency investment fund, is the latest issuer of crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) on Deutsche Boerse’s Xetra market. 

CoinShares ETNs tracking bitcoin, ethereum and litecoin will allow investors to gain exposure to those coins without the need to set up a crypto wallet.

In June of last year, Deutsche Börse claimed a first when it introduced trading in centrally cleared crypto products. The Frankfurt-based exchange now offers a choice of some 15 ETNs from six providers on bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum and litecoin. 

Central clearing is a tool used in the European derivatives market to bolster stability by ensuring a financial institution takes on counterparty credit risk.

