CoinShares, a London-based cryptocurrency investment fund, is the latest issuer of crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) on Deutsche Boerse’s Xetra market.

CoinShares ETNs tracking bitcoin, ethereum and litecoin will allow investors to gain exposure to those coins without the need to set up a crypto wallet.

In June of last year, Deutsche Börse claimed a first when it introduced trading in centrally cleared crypto products. The Frankfurt-based exchange now offers a choice of some 15 ETNs from six providers on bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ethereum and litecoin.