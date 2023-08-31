Crypto for Advisors: Bitcoin and the Bull

Scarcity. Bitcoin (BTC) has a hard cap of 21 million bitcoin that may ever exist, making it a potential hedge against inflation, exceeding on almost every level when compared to gold, the long reigning King of the Contrarians. Skeptical investors have turned to gold traditionally to offset the risk of a declining reserve currency like the US Dollar. Since its inception, we’ve seen a steady decline in the purchasing power of the dollar and each day someone is passing on that laments that fact that we are no longer on the gold standard and someone else is coming into their prime earning years that has only ever spent money on their smartphone. The perception of what funny money is can quickly be turned on its head as younger investors see gold as problematic on many levels from how workers are treated in gold mining operations to the fact that while gold may have been the scarcest asset a hundred years ago, it is not hard capped.