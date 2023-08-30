Why Good Indexes Are Vital to Crypto’s Future

Indexes are pivotal in asset markets as the cornerstone of financial market growth and an essential tool for investors. In crypto, however, the nascent state of index availability and adoption is a significant impediment for investors. Currently, the equivalent advice to “buy the index” is to purchase bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum’s ether (ETH) in a centralized account, which is insufficient to attract new capital from sophisticated investors. Indexes allow for efficient asset allocation, risk management, product development and performance measurement. Without indexes, crypto cannot evolve into an institutional financial market.