Coinbase’s e-commerce platform has begun accepting dogecoin payments.
Announced on Twitter Wednesday, the integration places DOGE alongside bitcoin, bitcoin cash, ether, litecoin and USDC as one of only a handful of Coinbase Commerce’s supported cryptos.
It will add fuel to the resurgent memecoin’s bid for crypto payments. Coinbase Commerce allows online merchants to accept cryptocurrencies.
This year, billionaire Mark Cuban began taking dogecoin for Dallas Mavericks merch. Elon Musk is also accepting dogecoin as launch payment on an upcoming SpaceX mission.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.