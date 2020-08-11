Blockchain-Based Service Network (BSN), a Chinese state-sanctioned blockchain infrastructure project, launched its English-language website for international decentralized applications (dapp) developers on Monday.
- First reported by CoinDesk on July 21, the website is part of BSN’s effort to extend its global reach.
- Developers are now able to build dapps and run nodes on either permissioned blockchains or major public chains through the global version of the network.
- Available permissioned blockchains include Hyperledger Fabric and FISCO-BCOS, patented by digital banking company Tencent’s WeBank.
- Six major public chains are also available on the network now: Ethereum, EOS, Tezos, NEO, Nervos and Cosmos’ IrisNet.
- BSN touts that it is one of the few cross-chain infrastructure networks where developers can use the network’s internet services for different blockchains under a standardized development environment.
- The cross-chain feature is enabled by BSN’s Interchain Services. Cosmos’ IrisNet and Chainlink contributed to the feature.
- The network also claims developers will have an easier user experience through its simplified and standardized development tools, which cost a fraction of what similar internet services from traditional cloud companies would.
Also read: The Fourth Era of Blockchain Governance
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.