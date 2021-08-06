Chainlink, a leading provider of data feeds to blockchain-based smart contracts, has now fully added decentralized weather data to the Google Cloud.
- Google and Chainlink signed an agreement in 2019 that allowed Google to integrate Chainlink’s data.
- Chainlink pipes in data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other sources.
- “The reason weather data is important is because it powers decentralized insurance around weather,” Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov told CoinDesk.
- The Google integration with Chainlink uses an oracle node that continuously sends data from the outside world into the Chainlink network, where it is then merged and made available in aggregated form for blockchain applications.
- “Unexpected adverse weather events lead to economic losses across a wide range of industries, and these events are becoming more common as we experience climate change,” noted Allen Day, a Google spokesperson, in a blog post.
- Earlier this week, Swisscom, Switzerland’s largest telecommunications provider, launched a Chainlink oracle node to provide data for decentralized finance (DeFi).
