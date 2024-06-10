Defi Protocol UwU Lend Suffers $19.3M Exploit: Arkham
The protocol was set up by Quadriga CX co-founder "Sifu."
- $19.3 million was siphoned out of Uwu Lend before the exploiter converted the tokens on Uniswap.
- Uwu Lend has not responded to the exploit.
Lending and liquidity protocol UwU Lend has suffered an exploit worth $19.3 million, according to several blockchain security firms including Arkham.
On-chain data shows that one wallet managed to siphon a collection of tokens including wrapped ether (WETH), wrapped bitcoin (WBTC) and stablecoins before trading the the majority of it out on Uniswap.
It is currently unclear how the exploit took place. UwU Lend has not updated its X page and did not respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
UwU Lend is a lending protocol set up by Quadriga CX founder Michael Patryn, who goes by the moniker "Sifu."
Patryn endured a turbulent period before releasing UwU Lend. Quadriga CX collapsed and soon after an address linked to Patryn transferred $5.5 million worth of ether (ETH) to now sanctioned coin mixer Tornado Cash in 2022, whilst he was the treasurer for the Wonderland DAO.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.